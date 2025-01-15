We’re still investigating Bwari Islamiyya school bombing – CP

The FCT police commissioner, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has said the Bwari bombing incident at an Islamiyya school is still under investigation.

Abuja Metro had reported that two students of an Islamiyya school at Byazhin community in Bwari Area Council of the FCT were killed while four others sustained inquiries after a bomb exploded at the school last week.

CP Disu while reacting to the incident on Monday, said the command was carrying out a thorough investigation in order to uncover details of the bombing incident at the school, assuring the public that further update on the incident would be made available at the approximate time.

“Because reports indicate that many of the criminals originate from other states but operate within the FCT, and given their serious nature, they are treated as armed robbery and kidnapping suspects,” adding that they have apprehended over 25 of them including their tinted vehicles.

CP Disu also emphasised the severe consequences for those involved in vandalizing public infrastructure, stating that, “everybody arrested for vandalizing public infrastructure will be charged to court. Not only will they be charged to court, they will be charged to court for economic sabotage,” he stated.

The police commissioner, while emphasizing the importance of community involvement in protecting public infrastructure, said every citizen has a role to play in protecting the community.

“And we have also noticed that these scavengers, when we charge them to court, the punishments given to them are so minute that we notice that we have been recycling the criminals.

“Most of the time they get community service or they get 24 strokes of the cane and at times they get fined for 2,000, 5,000,” he added.

He, therefore, called on residents of the FCT to continue to support the police in giving useful information that will help in arresting and taming activities of vandals and one-chance robbers across the territory.