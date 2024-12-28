‘We’re sorry,’ Shettima admits killing of civilians in Sokoto Airstrike

Vice President Kashim Shettima has extended his condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State over the killing of about 10 civilians in airstrike targeted at the Lakurawa terrorist group at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Silame Local Government Area.

The villagers lost their lives on December 25, 2024, when the military targeted a logistics base of the Lakurawa insurgent group in the Silame area of Sokoto State, leaving others injured.

The Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, had insisted that the airstrike was carried out based on credible intelligence from multiple sources and confirmatory aerial surveillance.

He however said reports of civilian casualties would be thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, the Vice President in a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, his spokesman, extended his sympathy to families of those mistakenly hit by the military onslaught on the terrorist group, noting that it was one of those rare sad moments when innocent civilians were caught in crossfire in the ongoing efforts to rid the country of all forms of terror.

He said, “I would like to extend my deep sympathies and condolences to the Government and people of Sokoto State, particularly families of those who lost their lives in the coordinated joint operation by the air and land components of Operation Fansan Yamma to eliminate Lakurawa terrorist groups at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Silame Local Government Area.

“I must say we are sorry and dismayed at the civilian casualties incurred and the excruciating pain that ensues in these extremely difficult times. I call for understanding, especially when it is considered that our gallant men of the Armed Forces were fighting and paying the supreme price to protect the lives of those caught in the crossfire.

“My thoughts and prayers particularly go out to the relatives of those who perished in the tragic event. May Almighty God ease your pain and grant you the courage and patience to bear the loss.”

Senator Shettima on behalf of the military expressed regret over the incident, just as he solicited more support for the troops, noting that with useful information, the officers would maintain accuracy and precision in fishing out the terrorists from among innocent villagers they are staking their lives to protect.

He said, “On behalf of our gallant officers, I apologise for this great loss. I urge you to continue to give our brave officers the assistance they need in carrying out their operations to ensure a safer country for all of us.

“Let me assure you that the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is hell-bent on weeding out what is left of terror elements in the country and will stop at nothing in ensuring a peaceful Nigeria where farmers work freely in their farms and all Nigerians go about their businesses and other activities without fear of attacks from agents of death.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Shettima on Saturday led a delegation from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on a condolence visit to the government and people of Jigawa State on the passing of the mother and son of the state governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi.

Within 24 hours after the passing of his mother, Hajiya Mariam Namadi, on December 25, the governor lost his eldest son, Abdulwahab Namadi.

Senator Shettima was accompanied on the visit to Hadejia, Jigawa State, by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; some members of the National Assembly from Jigawa State and top government functionaries.

Speaking during the condolence visit, the VP noted that “death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck.”

“We are all from Allah, and at the train station with our baggage waiting for the train. From where? From Allah, to where, to Allah. Our bags and baggage are our deeds in this world,” he added.