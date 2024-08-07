We’re ready to pay N70,000 minimum wage – Nasarawa govt

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to paying the N70,000 minimum wage recently approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to civil…

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to paying the N70,000 minimum wage recently approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to civil servants in the state.

President Tinubu, who approved the minimum wage for Nigerian workers, has also pledged to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

Mr Peter Ahemba, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Sule on Public Affairs, stated this on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital, during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel, Nasarawa State.

He said the payment of the new minimum wage to civil servants would not only improve their welfare but also boost their productivity in the state.

On the nationwide hunger protest, Mr Ahemba called on residents of the state to end the protest in the interest of peace and overall development of the state.

“The constitution allows citizens to express their feelings, but the government will not permit protesters to loot people’s properties,” the governor’s aide stated.