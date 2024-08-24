We’re ready for Edo govship poll, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the commission is ready to conduct free, fair and credible election during the September 21, governorship…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the commission is ready to conduct free, fair and credible election during the September 21, governorship election in Edo State.

INEC Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Sam Olumekun, said this at a media engagement in Benin on the commission’s preparedness for the election.

Represented by Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, he said the Electoral Act had introduced several significant reforms aimed at enhancing the credibility of elections in Nigeria.

“INEC is committed to conducting free, fair, and credible governorship election in Edo State and we rely on your (journalists’) partnership to achieve this goal,” he said.

He noted that the role of journalists is not only to report events, but also to hold all stakeholders, including INEC accountable, and ensure that the electoral process remains transparent and unbiased.

He said that journalists who want to cover the governorship election in Edo must be well versed in the legal framework governing elections.

He explained that understanding the Act is crucial for media coverage not only to inform the public, but also to educate them on the legalities of the electoral process.

He charged journalists to refrain from publishing or broadcasting information that could incite violence, spread hate speech or promote fake news.

Olumekun while calling on the election to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across the 192 wards in the state, warned that the PVCs collection is strictly in-person and not by proxy.