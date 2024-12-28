We’re not aware of VDM’s missing N180m – FCT Police

The FCT Police Command says it is not aware of an alleged N180 million fraud case linked to a Non-Governmental Organization owned by popular social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

In a video shared via Instagram on Friday, Otse claimed his NGO’s account was hacked, resulting in the theft of over N180 million.

According to him, a suspect has been arrested with the account frozen to prevent further breaches.

SPONSOR AD

But responding to enquiries on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the command has no information about the case.

N180m missing from my NGO account, says VDM

Mozambique post-election violence kills 125 in 3 days –NGO

“The FCT Police Command is not aware of any case involving VDM’s missing funds and is not conducting any investigation into it.

“The individual in question should be contacted to clarify where the matter was reported, as there is no record of such a case with the FCT Police Command.”

In October, VeryDarkMan launched the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative.

The NGO received significant donations, including N35 million within hours and a N100 million contribution from music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.