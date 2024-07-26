‘We’re not afraid of protest’, Tinubu gives his concern about #EndBadGovernace

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is not afraid of protest over the current economic hardship in the country, but only worried about the damages…

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is not afraid of protest over the current economic hardship in the country, but only worried about the damages it might cause.

Daily Trust reports that some persons are mobilising for nationwide protests slated for August 1 to August 10, 2024.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with traditional rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at the State House in Abuja, President Tinubu said the nation’s economy is on a gradual but steady path of recovery.

Tinubu said the plight of citizens remains a deep concern for him and will receive more attention.

Re nationwide hardship protest: A timely warning

I engaged in protests but without violence – Tinubu

The President said: “Nigeria is on the path of recovery. We are not afraid of protests. Our concern is the ordinary people, and the damages that will be done.

“Till today, I cannot forget the brand new 60 and 100 seater buses, down there in Lagos that were burnt down, and we are now complaining of transportation. That is the problem.”

President Tinubu urged the royal fathers to reach out to citizens on the genuine intentions of the government to deliver on its promises of Renewed Hope.

“Now, we are sending money to the local governments. I addressed the governors today on that issue. I have been distributing fertilizer, rice, and other items to support the recovery of citizens.

“I assure you, Nigerians, we are looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. I can assure you, this economy will be revived, will survive, and prosper,” the President added.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto said: “I believe that this brief meeting will clear some issues that many people have in their minds. At our meeting on Monday, we had a very open discussion on all issues affecting the nation.

“We are the ones who will tell you the truth about what is happening in our various communities.”

The Ooni of Ife thanked the President for inviting the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating of Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPLC), Mele Kyari, to brief the traditional rulers on the state of the economy.