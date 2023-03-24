We’re investigating one ministry over N4bn contract scam – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is currently investigating two ministries where double payments were made for the same contracts. The EFCC…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is currently investigating two ministries where double payments were made for the same contracts.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said one of the ministries was involved in 20 contract frauds running into N4 billion.

Bawa disclosed this on Thursday at the headquarters of the commission during an exclusive interview with Daily Trust.

However, the chairman, who hosted the management staff of Media Group, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers, Trust TV and Trust Radio, did not mention the ministries involved.

He said, “Currently, we’re investigating two ministries where double payments were made. In one of the ministries, the double payments, cumulatively, were about 20 contracts of over N4bn.

“These were contracts that were done way back 2018, and then some group of people, so bold, came up with the same narration.

“They moved the documents from the file, forged them, and then of course in conspiracy with some civil servants, raised vouchers and pay. How can that happen if we have digitized procurement processes?”