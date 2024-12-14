We’re deliberately being distracted — NNPP

The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr Ladipo Johnson, in this interview, highlights the challenges faced by opposition parties in holding the government accountable, citing internal crises within the opposition as a key distraction.

Many believe that the opposition parties are in disarray and have lost their voices in checking the government. What do you have to say to this?

I will say that on our own part, since I became the national publicity secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, I have done my very best to speak to issues so that we become a constructive opposition party. Now, I must admit that you have a point. Overall, it would seem that the opposition parties are not standing firm in making sure that government does well for the masses. However, it is not only the problem of the opposition parties, but also the problem of the people who voted or who did not vote. This is because if you give a government an overwhelming majority at the National Assembly, then what do you want your opposition parties to do? Making noise? They may not be able to force the government into acting for the people.

SPONSOR AD

The other thing that we must not shy away from is that this administration and the APC at the national level have shown penchant for creating disturbing situations within the opposition parties. Now, if you have that going on, it is difficult for the opposition parties to focus on being in the opposition and able to hold government to account. Rather, they will be focused on internal crisis.

It seems the opposition parties allowed themselves to be used…

No, I won’t agree with that, and I’ll tell you the reason. The parties as a whole have to practice internal democracy. Our party, for instance, will not ask you to come and swear an oath. You come in, you go out as you choose. Now, you cannot stop Judas from coming into the party. We always joke that in every 12, we have one. These people lend themselves readily to the ruling party because they know that if they are within the ruling party, they might not be relevant. But if they are within an opposition party and make themselves readily available to be used by the ruling party, they are more relevant.

That’s why you keep having this problem. And that is why, after a while, you have them beginning to move, as if it’s a transfer window of the Premier League. So these are the problems that are there. But where I might lean towards you is that it is the duty of that party to make sure that it discovers and gets rid of those who are there for no good.

Do you agree that, at the moment, opposition parties in Nigeria are in tatters?

I won’t say we’re in tatters. I will say that some are not doing anything. They’re not in opposition at all. For instance, the PDP, which will be looked at as the biggest opposition party, is having problems. So, PDP has lost 70% of its bite as an opposition party.

The Labour Party is neither here nor there. In fact, Peter Obi is louder than the Labour Party. In the NNPP, we’re speaking but we now have those who were suspended and expelled from the party working with the ruling party.

So, are you saying that the opposition parties are in disarray?

No, hang on. I know what you’re saying. You see, there’s a difference when you say yes, they’re in tatters. That finishes the conversation. There’s a difference when you say no. But these are the problems.

So, are you saying that the opposition are disorganised?

The Yorubas have a saying that you don’t wake up in the morning and go outside and start cleaning the streets and the compound. Most times, the natural thing is to clean inside the house first. Then go out and clean. We’ve done some internal cleaning, and we’re going to finalise our cleaning no matter what people say. We’ve seen enough to know that if these people (bad eggs) are still within the house, then that house stands to do nothing.

As 2027 approaches, they’re already trying to do that job for their paymasters. Unfortunately for them and fortunately for us, they are all already outside of the party. And those who remain inside will be out soon.

NNPP is one of the parties that have remained silent on the controversial tax reform bills. Why the silence?

Well, I won’t say we have remained silent maybe our voice is not loud enough. I will say that, in fact, a voice from the NNPP actually kicked things off. And that’s the voice of Rabiu Musa Kwankwoso. He spoke about the colonisation by Lagos of northern Nigeria.

The party, on its own part, decided that it would be wiser to study the bills after which we will come up with our position on the issue.