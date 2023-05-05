We’re creating jobs for youths to stem unemployment – Bukola

Oluwabukola Jegede is an influencer, brand designer, digital strategist and content creator. She is a graduate of mass communication from the University of Ilorin (Unilorin)…

Oluwabukola Jegede is an influencer, brand designer, digital strategist and content creator. She is a graduate of mass communication from the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) and a serving corps member. In this interview, Bukola, who is the founder of The Giant Creative (TGC) brand, TGC Academy and the host of a YouTube channel show, Exodus by Bukola, speaks on how she is helping to create jobs through her initiatives.

What drives your branding creativity?

I am a person who thinks a lot and strategizes. I have so much interest in corporate entities. I love to see ideas being born and see them come to live. Making an impact and leaving imprints in the lives of people, their ideas or businesses is what drives my branding creativity.

Tell us more about TGC?

TGC is an idea that came to my mind in October, 2022. When I started my journey in the creative industry, I didn’t get so much information and education that I needed to navigate through my career path. I followed God’s lead, my heart and had a few friends I reached out to. I had no mentor or didn’t belong to any community. And I know there are people like me; some of them are even shy to reach out to some of the top guys in the industry, and some are scared.

TGC is a publication that focuses on stories of some of the giants in the creative industry. Individuals and communities are featured in this publication.

We have worked with over 20+ brands and companies to bring their ideas to life ever since TGC was established.

What makes your branding outfit stand out?

We do not just work for profit, but we are after growth and we provide so much value and solutions to every of our client’s needs. We deliver every part of our work with excellence and take our time to listen to what our clients want. We are also keen to build long-lasting relationships with our clients.

Does your work address any societal issue?

We are addressing societal issues in the aspect of unemployment, exposure to adequate learning and mentorship. Through the TGC brand, we are providing job opportunities to youths to be able to grow and sustain themselves in the economy.

With TGC Academy, we’ve been able to teach and help creatives become a better version of themselves with our free bootcamps and owners of brands and businesses. We’ve also provided mentorship through our community and The Giants Magazine we are about to launch.

What are the biggest challenges you foresee in branding?

When your product or service doesn’t meet your brand promise, then it becomes a scam. Some people see branding as packaging, but it’s beyond that. It also builds perception and expectation from your target audience and clients/customers. Companies or brands that want to adopt branding into their business have to put in the effort of making sure their products and services measure up to the standard of their branding.

You have established an academy for creatives; how does it work?

We have successfully trained over 150 creatives and we have a community that accommodates 200+ and we constantly give them quality tips and education that will help them in their creative journey. There have been two bootcamps in the space of nine months. We have more programmes coming up on board for creatives to leave imprints in their creative journey.

You also recently launched The Giants Magazine; what is it about?

The Giants Magazine features individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent, creativity and innovation in their work and have inspired others in the industry to push the boundaries of what’s possible. The magazine was launched on Monday, April 3, to mark our third-year anniversary at The Giants Creative.