We’re committed to gender equity, women empowerment policies – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to promoting gender equity through transformative policies.

He emphasised the vital role of women in building a balanced and equitable society.

Speaking on Monday during the H.I.D. Awolowo Foundation Webinar, held in honour of the 109th posthumous birthday of Chief Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, wife of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Shettima called for collective efforts to foster an inclusive society where women can lead and thrive.

SPONSOR AD

“Every nation’s treatment of women serves as the ultimate marker of its civilization.

“We cannot claim to have evolved as a nation unless we recommit to creating a society that offers women unconditional dignity and opportunity,” Shettima said.

The vice president paid tribute to Chief Hannah Awolowo, describing her as a “matriarch like no other and a jewel of inestimable value.”

He praised her pivotal role in supporting her husband and advocating for women’s rights, highlighting her significant contributions to modern Nigeria.

Shettima also reflected on the historical struggles for women’s rights, referencing global pioneers like Susan B. Anthony and Nigerian icons such as Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and Hajiya Gambo Sawaba.

“These trailblazers forced us to confront the structural inequalities holding women back.

“Their efforts broadened the conversation to include workplace equality, reproductive rights, and the fight against domestic violence,” he said.

In her keynote address, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, highlighted the significance of November 25th as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, marking the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

She also praised HID Awolowo for her advocacy for social justice and human rights, noting her contributions to showcasing the economic power of women.