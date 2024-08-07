We’re committed to efficient implementation of student’s loan initiative-Reps

The House of Representatives has promised to ensure the effective implementation of the student’s loan scheme through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). Spokesperson of…

The House of Representatives has promised to ensure the effective implementation of the student’s loan scheme through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi Jr, made the promise in a statement on Tuesday.

He said recent updates through oversight mechanisms confirmed that NELFUND had commenced disbursing N20,000.00 monthly stipends for July to 20,371 students across six tertiary institutions.

According to the statement, NELFUND has approved and disbursed over N2,530,235,750 in student loans, benefiting 22,120 students across twelve institutions.

It added, “Approximately N2,026,163,340 has been disbursed as full payment of institutional fees to over 20,000 students in six institutions.

“In the wake of recent nationwide protests regarding the high cost of living and economic challenges affecting young students, the House of Representatives is committed to addressing these issues.

“We are ensuring that NELFUND’s implementation effectively supports students amidst these economic difficulties. This includes expanding NELFUND to 16 additional state-owned tertiary institutions, increasing the total to 86.

“We encourage students across the federation to take full advantage of the benefits available by applying through the NELFUND portal at http://nelf.gov.ng. Institutions that are yet to submit complete student data are also urged to do so promptly to ensure their students can access the programme”.

Rep. Rotimi further added that the House remains dedicated to addressing national concerns and ensuring the efficient implementation of the NELFUND initiative.