‘We’re collaborating to tackle desertification in Kebbi, Borno, Katsina, others’

Director General of the National Great Green Wall (NGGW), Dr. Yusuf Maina Bukar, has said his agency is collaborating with the affected states and other stakeholders to tackle desertification and its pact.

Daily Trust reports that desertification has affected the livelihood of millions of Nigerians living in Borno, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa States.

But Bukar said the agency under his watch is making a difference by taking its assignment seriously in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday in Abuja, shortly after receiving an award from the National Renewed Hope Youth Ambassadors, Bukar said desertification has caused a lot of damage to farm lands and livelihood of the people in the affected states, adding it was time to address its impact on the people.

He said, “We are collaborating with states to tackle this issue. We have lost farmlands, livelihood in those areas and that is to tell you the level of damage and danger this has posed to the states.

“So we won’t relent; we are committed to helping Mr President to deliver on his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Director General of the National Renewed Hope Youth Ambassadors, Haruna Adamu Sardauna, while explaining the essence of the award said, “Bukar with the support of his management team has established shelter belts, woodlot, plantations, orchards and gardens in tertiary institutions and deserved the award for his performance in office.”

