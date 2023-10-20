✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Wema Bank rewards 3 teachers with N4.5m

Wema Bank has rewarded winners of the Wema Celebrates Teachers competition; an innovative campaign targeted at celebrating and rewarding outstanding teachers who have made a…

WEMA Bank

Wema Bank has rewarded winners of the Wema Celebrates Teachers competition; an innovative campaign targeted at celebrating and rewarding outstanding teachers who have made a positive impact in the teaching profession.

Wema Bank, at the event held in Lagos, presented cheques to the top 3 teachers that emerged in the competition.

They included Olawale Ibraheem Gbenusola from Vetland Senior Grammar School, Lagos, who secured the 1st position and was rewarded with a 2 million naira cash prize; Raheem Kehinde Hassan from Araromi Ilogbo Secondary School, Lagos, came 2nd with a 1.5 million naira cash prize and Adeniran Basirat Adedoyin from Dolphin Junior High School, Lagos, went home with a cash prize of 1 million naira in the 3rd position.

Speaking at the event, Wema Bank MD/CEO, Moruf Oseni, said the bank is committed to promoting excellence and innovation in the education sector.

He said, “Teachers deserve more than just recognition. They deserve to be celebrated for their tireless efforts in shaping young minds and moulding their future.

“At Wema Bank, we are proud to honour these teachers’ dedication to the service. We believe that when there is proper funding and support to the education sector, our children will be impacted positively and the country as a whole will benefit.”

 

