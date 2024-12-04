Wema Bank clinches 10 gold medals, wins Bankers’ Game 2024

Wema Bank has emerged as the Overall Winner at the just-concluded Nigeria Bankers Game (NBG) 2024 Grand Finale. The achievement marks the bank’s third consecutive win at the prestigious sporting event.

The bank won 10 gold medals clinching victories across various categories, including Table Tennis (Female Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles), Volleyball, Scrabble, Video games, 100m Female, 200m Female, and the 4x100m Female Relay.

This year’s NBG also celebrated individual brilliance, with Bukky Olorunmaye, one of Wema Bank’s standout athletes, earning the title of Nigeria Bankers Game 2024 Female Athlete of the Year.

The Nigeria Bankers’ Game serves as a platform to foster camaraderie, teamwork, and a spirit of healthy competition among Nigeria’s leading banks.

For Wema Bank, this year’s stellar performance further solidifies its reputation as a champion both on and off the field.

Through its success in sports, the bank highlights its commitment to promoting teamwork, discipline, and resilience—qualities that also define its daily operations and customer-first approach.

Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said winning the game for the third time in a row “is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects the resilience, teamwork, and dedication of our staff.”

“At Wema Bank, we are not just about financial innovation; we are enablers of dreams and champions of holistic development. This victory underscores our belief in empowering our people to excel in every aspect of life. Congratulations to all our athletes for their exceptional performance. We remain committed to fostering excellence in every endeavor.”

Reacting to her recognition as the Female Athlete of the Year, Bukky Olorunmaye said: “I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition. Competing alongside so many talented individuals and representing Wema Bank has been a humbling and fulfilling experience. This award is not just mine—it belongs to my teammates and everyone who supported us. Together, we demonstrated the power of teamwork, and I am grateful to Wema Bank for giving us this platform to shine.”