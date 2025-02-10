Wema Bank Celebrates 80 Years with ’80 Acts of Love’ Valentine Campaign

Wema Bank has kicked off its 80th-anniversary campaign with the launch of its Valentine campaign tagged “80 Years of Spreading Love” scheduled to run from February 1st to 28th, 2025.

Wema Bank’s “80 Years of Spreading Love” campaign is a customer-focused campaign designed to reward loyalty, strengthen connections, and create unforgettable experiences for customers across all segments.

As part of this campaign, the bank, through 80 Acts of Love, will be rewarding customers across different generations, lifestyles, and financial needs.

In a statement by the financial institution, from young customers looking to experience financial independence with ALAT Xplore to business owners leveraging ALAT for Business and SME Toolkit, the bank is rolling out exciting rewards tailored to meet their unique needs.

“Customers can look forward to a ₦11,000,000 cash prize in the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4, gift cards, movie tickets, fitness access, and luxury spa treatments to make their Valentine’s season extra special. Additionally, students and young professionals will enjoy free airtime and Uber vouchers, ensuring they stay connected while celebrating love.

“For women and families, Wema Bank is offering free SARA health consultations, special business promotions, and access to networking opportunities that empower female entrepreneurs. Diaspora and Prestige customers will enjoy discounted loans, cashback rewards, and priority customer service, making banking even more rewarding.

“Customers can also take advantage of up to 15% off CIG Motors products, including free vehicle registration and car trackers, as well as 5% off Green Asset products with free StarTimes decoders and a six-month subscription. SMEs and entrepreneurs will benefit from free delivery services, business training sessions, Meta advert credits, and promotional support to help them scale their businesses effortlessly.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the campaign, Moruf Oseni, MD/CEO of Wema Bank, said, the ‘80 Years of Spreading Love’ Valentine campaign is the first in a series of exciting activities leading up to Wema Bank grand 80th-anniversary celebration. Through 80 Acts of Love, the Bank is rolling out an exclusive bouquet of rewards that will touch the lives of every segment of its customers.

“On May 2, 2025, Wema Bank will turn 80, and as part of our activities, we don’t just want to celebrate this milestone—we want to celebrate the people who have made it possible: our customers. They have journeyed with us through the years, and this campaign is one of our ways of saying ‘thank you. We are a customer-centric bank, constantly seeking ways to reward their loyalty,” he concluded.

For 80 years, Wema Bank has stood as a symbol of resilience, innovation, and unyielding customer support. The bank continuously seeks ways to support, encourage, and reward its customers, and the “80 Years of Spreading Love” campaign is just the beginning. All customers have to do is download ALAT and follow Wema Bank on social media to enjoy the discounts and financial rewards.