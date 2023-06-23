We’ll use full force against bandits, terrorists – New Defence Chief

The new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, on Friday threatened that troops of the Nigerian Military would go out...

The new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, on Friday threatened that troops of the Nigerian Military would go all out against the marauding bandits, terrorists and other adversaries disturbing the peace of the country.

Maj.-Gen. Musa, who disclosed this at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, when he officially took over from Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd) said the determination of the military to secure the country should not be in doubt.

“As the CDS, my promise to Nigeria is that we’ll continue to improve on our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquility in our country. We assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are up and doing, we are highly professional and we are going to be there for them. “Nobody should doubt our determination to bring peace to Nigeria. Anybody, especially the criminals, bandits, terrorists, anyone who thinks otherwise should be ready to face the music. Edo couple sells one-month-old baby to buy drugs

Witness: Tinubu identified himself as a lady while seeking admission in US “The Nigerian armed forces will come out in full force while safeguarding the safety and security of the citizenry. That I’ll assure you,” he said.

The Defence Chief pledged that he would not take the issues of welfare of the frontline troops and entire personnel for granted, saying such would enable the military get the best from them.

He said, “Issues of welfare have been addressed. But you know we cannot be 100 per cent (perfect). So, we’ll continue from where they stopped. We’ll ensure our troops, our men wherever they are, they will never be left alone.

“We will ensure we give them what they need, what they require and we’ll take care of the issue of administration which is paramount because a soldier that is well fed, well-taken care of will give you the best, so they should not doubt we are here and we are ready and we are willing to do that.”

Speaking earlier, the former CDS, Gen. Lucky Irabor, urged Musa to ensure the value and professional standards of the military is retained.

He said, “I am handing over to an officer who is tested and by all standard a model for the armed forces. I appreciate the president for finding Major General Musa very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces.

“I ask that you redouble your efforts so that the cherished values and professional standard be maintained. Quite a lot has been achieved, looking at the mood of the armed forces that will help you and your team of service chiefs to ensure that the professional standard of the armed forces is retained.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...