We’ll uncover what led to crash of Helicopter – NSIB, Reps

The Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Captain Alex Badeh Jr. and Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation and Aerospace Technology, have visited the accident site of the Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registration 5N BQG, to oversee the progress of recovery and investigation operations.

Both officials reaffirmed government’s commitment to a transparent and thorough inquiry into the accident to improve transport safety in Nigeria.

The helicopter, operated by Eastwind Aviation, ditched off the coast of Bonny Finima on October 24, 2024, while transporting eight individuals. Since the accident, the NSIB, with support from local and international partners, has coordinated a search and recovery mission to locate the wreckage and examine the circumstances of this tragic event.

During the visit, Captain Badeh Jr. and Hon. Akinlade received updates from the multidisciplinary search and recovery team.

The officials were briefed on recovery progress, as well as investigative procedures examining environmental factors, safety protocols, and technical variables.

Badeh reaffirmed NSIB’s dedication to transparency, underscoring the Bureau’s role in conducting an objective investigation.

“We are committed to uncovering the facts of this tragic incident. Our team is deploying the highest standards to ensure we bring clarity to the families affected, while enhancing safety measures that will benefit all Nigerians.

“Transparency and accountability guide this process as we work to bring closure to those impacted, and provide actionable recommendations to improve aviation safety,” Badeh was quoted in a statement by the Bureau’s Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji.

Hon. Abiodun Akinlade echoed the government’s commitment to supporting the recovery effort and NSIB’s mission, ensuring that the investigative findings contribute to safety reform.

H expressed condolences to the families affected, saying the government’s duty is to prioritize the welfare of all citizens who depend on safe transportation:

“This tragedy affects us all, and our thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones. The safety of our citizens and the integrity of our transport system are priorities for the National Assembly. We will ensure that insights and lessons from this investigation contribute to Nigeria’s aviation safety policies and broader transport safety initiatives,” he added.