We’ll soon eliminate Turji, military boasts

The Defence Headquarters has threatened to get rid of notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, described Turji as a “dead man walking”.

Buba said: “Take it from me, he (Turji) is merely a dead man walking, as he will soon follow suit with many others that have been eliminated during the course of the year.

“To refresh your memory, I will reveal some of the names of notable terrorist leaders that we have taken out since January this year.

“These include: Halilu Sububu, Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, Mohammed Amadu, Abubakar Musa, Adamu Tanko Ibrahim, Yellow Dogon Rakumi, Isiya Boderi and Alhaji Baldu.

“Others are Usman Modi Modi, Kachalla Halilu, Kachalla Tukur, Amir Ibrahim Bukar, Saidu Hassan Yellow, Buba Kachalla Bukar, Bakura Jega, Abba Tukur amongst others.”

On military operations in 2024, Buba said troops eliminated terrorists and their commanders across the country.

He said: “The troops had sustained pressure on the terrorist enclaves, hideouts, and strongholds as an incentive to speedily defeat the terrorists and hastily end the war.

“During the course of the year, troops eliminated thousands of terrorists and also their commanders and combatants among others.

“We are also sure that similar fate awaits those parading themselves as terror leaders and commanders today.”