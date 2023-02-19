We’ll shock Atiku in Northeast – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would defeat the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the Northeast…

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would defeat the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the Northeast where he hails from.

The APC deputy national publicity secretary, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, in a statement, said the APC presidential rally in Borno on Saturday had shown that not even the bitting cashless policy would stop the people of the Northeast region from coming out en mass to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ajaka, who attended the presidential rally, thanked the state governor and people of Borno for coming out en mass to support their son and vice presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The APC said, “The Borno outing is a clear message for the PDP and its presidential candidate that a surprise awaits them in the Northeast.

“The people of Borno State have spoken loudly and the message is clear that they are for the APC.”

Ajaka expressed confidence that the APC would not only win in the Northeast but emerge victorious at the general elections across the country.