We’ll seek more funding for road maintenance – Senate committee on FERMA

The Senate Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) says the committee will solicit increased budgetary allocation to bolster the agency’s operational efficiency. Senator Babangida…

The Senate Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) says the committee will solicit increased budgetary allocation to bolster the agency’s operational efficiency.

Senator Babangida Hussaini, chairman of the committee, disclosed this in Kano during the flagging off of the committee’s oversight function on FERMA activities nationwide.

Hussaini said the committee had observed the important role the agency is playing in the maintenance of roads connecting states.

“We are aware that the funds usually allocated to the agency aren’t adequate and that has been affecting the agency’s activities in executing their mandate.

“We have visited sites in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states; we have also directed for an immediate intervention where necessary,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Maryam Sunusi, FERMA’s Director of Press, told the committee that the agency is in dire need for additional staff as the agency is being hit by massive retirement.

She said: “Though we have started witnessing some form of staff recruitment in the agency, there is a need for the committee to come to the agency’s aid in approving recruitment of more staff to fill the existing vacuum created by the retirement.

“We are also facing issues related to the lack of functional project vehicles. The agency really needs more project vehicles to be able to do what is expected of us.”