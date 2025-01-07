We’ll resolve crises in state chapters before 2027 – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is working hard to resolve crises in its state chapters before the 2027 general elections.

Daily Trust reports that over 10 state chapters of the party including Kwara, Rivers, Benue, Jigawa, Adamawa, Osun, Delta, Zamfara, Bayelsa, Bauchi and Enugu are in crisis.

The crises have continued to fester following various interests by APC bigwigs in the states and others at the federal level.

But the APC Director of Publicity, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, told Daily Trust in a telephone chat yesterday that the National Working Committee (NWC) was working assiduously to nip the crises in the bud.

He said the party was not unaware of the situation and has made the issue one of the priority areas in the year 2025.

He said, “The party is not unaware of the situation and it is doing everything to see that the crises are resolved in a way and manner that will not blow out of proportion.

“The party is working on that. The Benue chapter has been approached. The NWC generally is working to reconcile that. And I am sure it’s something that is going to be topmost on the agenda this year.

“It’s not something that will be allowed to go beyond this year. We are very confident of winning the 2027 general elections at all levels.”

The party said it is doing well in the states despite the crises, saying, “The government and the political party are not unaware of these things. It’s something that will be addressed properly and quickly.”