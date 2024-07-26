We’ll reposition NPA, says new board chair

The newly appointed Board Chairman of Nigeria Port Authority, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has vowed that the authority will be repositioned for the benefit of all.…

He spoke shortly after he met with Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, at his office in Abuja.

Adeyeye, who is also the National Chairman of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), visited his supervising Minister following his recent appointment.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the visit, Adeyeye vowed that the NPA would be repositioned for the benefit of all.

“We had a productive discussion about our mission to reposition the Nigeria Port Authority for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Our commitment to this cause is resolute, as we aim to enhance the port’s operations in the best interest of the citizens and our dear country Nigeria,” he said.

Adeyeye was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the Board of Nigeria Port Authority effective from 13th July 2024.