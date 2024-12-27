We’ll reclaim Ethiope East despite Ibori’s defection – Dep. Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo, has dismissed concerns over the defection of Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying her absence is not a threat to the party.

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, member of the House of Representatives recently dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, Akpowowo said, “There is nothing to worry about. Politics is dynamic and people are free to make their choices.

“However, PDP remains strong in Ethiope East, and we will consolidate our gains from 2023. By 2027, we will reclaim victory.”