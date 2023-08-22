We’ll not totally pull down Sirika’s Aviation roadmap — Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said he would not totally pull down the aviation roadmap implemented by the immediate past administration. …

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said he would not totally pull down the aviation roadmap implemented by the immediate past administration.

However he hinted about tinkering with the roadmap by adding to it.

The Aviation roadmap unveiled by his immediate past predecessor, Senator Hadi Sirika, encompasses various projects like the national carrier, airport concession, the establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, among others.

However, majority of the projects did not come into fruition in the eight years of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Keyamo, who served as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity in the last administration, assumed at the Ministry of Aviation, promising to look into the roadmap.

He was welcomed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, and other officials of the Ministry.

“I have read the roadmap, the one developed in 2016, I read it thoroughly, our intention is not to disrupt things that have been done so well, if there are things that have not been done so well we will look at it thoroughly.

“We may have to add to the roadmap but not pull it down totally because I know it was a product of a roundtable held in 2016, so if it was well thought out, I like the structure that I saw,” he was quoted as saying during his first day in office,” Keyamo said.

The new Minister said he would, in the next few days, get briefings from the Directors in the Ministry as well as heads of agencies as he settles down in the Ministry.

In addition, he vowed to work towards addressing the complaints of passengers and improving service delivery in the aviation industry.

“We are going to move from very complex issues to simple issues that every Nigerian faces the complaints they have. They may not know the work we are doing behind in terms of safety, but usually, people appreciate what they see every day like the cleanliness of the environment, and how early they get their flight among others.”

“At every point in time, we must put the people first. I intend to start getting briefings from the directors first, then agencies starting from tomorrow. The Permanent Secretary should draw a schedule up for the briefings,” he stated.

