We’ll not tolerate hijack of protest by miscreants – Kwara CP

The Kwara State Police Command has warned miscreants and other individuals with malicious intention that it will not tolerate any form of hijack if the proposed August 1, hunger protest holds in the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Victor Olaiya, who discouraged citizens from participating in the said protest, said, “Any attempt by miscreants to hijack the protest for their own selfish ends will not be tolerated.

“Our commitment to ensuring public safety and order remains unwavering. Any individual or group caught engaging in acts of violence, looting, arson or any other criminal activities will face the full wrath of the law.

“The police have deployed adequate personnel and resources to monitor the protest closely, and our surveillance units are equipped to identify and apprehend trouble makers swiftly.

“Anyone found instigating violence or attempting to disrupt the peace will be arrested and prosecuted without hesitation.”