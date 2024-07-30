✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime
SPONSOR AD

We’ll not tolerate hijack of protest by miscreants – Kwara CP

The Kwara State Police Command has warned miscreants and other individuals with malicious intention that it will not tolerate any form of hijack if the…

police cp victor olaiya kwara
police cp victor olaiya kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has warned miscreants and other individuals with malicious intention that it will not tolerate any form of hijack if the proposed August 1, hunger protest holds in the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Victor Olaiya, who discouraged citizens from participating in the said protest, said, “Any attempt by miscreants to hijack the protest for their own selfish ends will not be tolerated.

“Our commitment to ensuring public safety and order remains unwavering. Any individual or group caught engaging in acts of violence, looting, arson or any other criminal activities will face the full wrath of the law.

“The police have deployed adequate personnel and resources to monitor the protest closely, and our surveillance units are equipped to identify and apprehend trouble makers swiftly.

“Anyone found instigating violence or attempting to disrupt the peace will be arrested and prosecuted without hesitation.”

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories