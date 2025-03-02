We’ll implement Supreme Court judgement without reservations – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has assured people of the oil-rich state that he will implement, “without reservations”, the recent the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).
This followed the Friday judgment of the apex court, which declared the LG election conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, as invalid.
In a state broadcast on Sunday in Port Harcourt, governor Fubara said though he disagrees with the judgment, he is bound to obey the orders as he runs a law-abiding government.
He, however, stressed that his administration will take necessary action on the judgment only after his legal team has received and analysed the implications.
He said: “We are all aware of the recent Supreme Court judgments and pronouncements regarding aspects of the lingering political disputes in our dear State.
“Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government.”
The governor emphasised that “Since inception, we have conducted the affairs of government within the framework of our constitution, due process and rule of law.
“While we are not above mistakes because we are human, we believe that have not, as a government, done anything deliberate to trample on the rule of law or the hallowed principles of constitutional governance.
“Accordingly, I have had a meeting with my team of lawyers and they have assured me that the certified true copy of the judgments may be available to them by Friday March 7, 2025,” he said.
Fubara assured that on receipt of the CTC, he would study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the state forward.
“Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGA) to immediately takeover the administration of the 23 Local Government Councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission,” he said.
He further directed the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, March 3, 2025.
“Although, our dear State seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about with their legitimate daily activities as we continue to do everything in our power to advance our responsibilities to the citizens,” he added.
