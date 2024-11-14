We’ll implement all agreements, FG assures ASUU, others

The federal government said all the agreements it entered into with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and other university unions will be implemented soon.

It, however, appealed to the unions to give the government more time and be patient till all the matters raised would be completely looked into, adding that members of the unions should prioritise dialogue over strikes to protect students’ futures.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday at the 3rd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of SSANU.

He said industrial action should not be the first line of defence in seeking the government’s attention to the unions’ demands.

He acknowledged the frustrations experienced by unions over unfulfilled government agreements in the past but assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to delivering on promises and agreements.

SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, called for a shift in the narrative around strikes and industrial relations, stating that unions are too often perceived as “strike-happy.”