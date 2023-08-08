We’ll help Super Falcons recover debt owed by NFF since 2021 – Football body

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO), a global representative body for professional footballers, has promised to assist the Super Falcons get all bonus payments,…

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO), a global representative body for professional footballers, has promised to assist the Super Falcons get all bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses owed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), from 2021.

A statement issued by FIFPRO on Tuesday said the Falcons’ was frustrated that they have had to pursue the NFF for these payments before, during and may have to continue doing so after the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Daily Trust had reported how the team crashed out of the competition after losing to England on 4-2 penalty shootouts.

FIFPRO said it would work with the players to ensure their contractual rights are honoured and the outstanding payments settled.

The statement reads: “Following the Nigeria women football team’s elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFPRO can confirm it is assisting players in a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some of which date back to 2021.

“During the World Cup, the players expressed the desire to remain focused on their performance without making public statements or facing other distractions.

“However, the Super Falcons believe that it is now time for the Nigeria Football Federation to honour their commitments and pay the outstanding amounts.

“The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the Nigeria Football Federation for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue doing so afterwards. It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.

“FIFPRO will continue to work with the players to ensure their contractual rights are honoured and the outstanding payments are settled.”

