We’ll go on strike if FG insists on 50% telecom tariff hike – Festus Osifo

Comrade Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has said the union will embark on strike if telecom tariff is raised by 50%.
Osifo stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday
While admitting rising cost incurred by telecos, he said the root cause of the problem is “slicing of foreign exchange”.
He said that weakening of the naira has affected every sector of the economy.
- NSCDC officers arrested over death of Bolt Driver
- Portable on the run as Police arraign 9 proteges for ‘assaulting’ Ogun officials
He said the NLC had met to deliberate on the issue, saying it is the responsibility of the NEC of the TUC to decide on the next line of action.
Osifo said, “If you know what the root cause of the problem is, why would you start looking at the symptoms? So, all the increments that we are seeing today are symptoms of the FX mismanagement.
“So, all we are asking is that let us sit down, let us look at how we can go back to that root cause because we strongly believe that if that root cause is addressed, there is no need for these symptoms to prop up.”
When asked if the union will go on strike if the federal government refuses to listen to the union, Osifo said, “Yes. Correct.”
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.