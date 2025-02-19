We’ll give Adebanjo befitting burial – S/west govs

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that governors from the geopolitical zone will give the late elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a befitting burial.

Adebanjo passed away on Friday at the age of 96.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family at Adebanjo’s residence in Lekki, Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and other top government officials, described the late nationalist as “a true Omoluabi” who built relationships across ethnic and cultural divides.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Adebanjo’s absence has created a significant vacuum, particularly within Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group.

“We will actively participate in giving him a befitting farewell,” he added.

The governor prayed for God’s comfort for Adebanjo’s family and the Yoruba race, acknowledging the elder statesman’s enduring legacy.

Sanwo-Olu also paid tribute to another national leader, Chief Edwin Clark, who passed away just four days after Adebanjo. He called on leaders to emulate the contributions of both statesmen in shaping Nigeria’s future.