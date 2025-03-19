‘We’ll face this situation with wisdom,’ Fubara speaks on emergency rule

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, says the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu will be faced with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process.

He noted that though there was political disagreement in the state, it did not affect governance.

President Tinubu had suspended Fubara, his deputy and the state Assembly members on Tuesday and appointed a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd), as the administrator for a period of six months.

SPONSOR AD

Tinubu justified his decision on the lingering political crisis in the state which climaxed on Tuesday with bombing of two oil pipelines by suspected militants.

In his address on Wednesday, Fubara called for calm as “we navigate this unfortunate moment in our state’s political history.”

“Since assuming office as your Governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty. We prioritized the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear State.

“Even in the face of the political impasse, we have remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else,” he stated.

Fubara said immediately after the President’s intervention to broker peace, he did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned of their own volition.

He said he moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement after the receipt of the certified true copy of the ruling, adding that his efforts were frustrated by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, thereby making genuine peace and progress difficult.

Fubara stated, “Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people. Yes, we have political disagreements, but good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the State forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch.

“At this critical time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.

“We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process.”