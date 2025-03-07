We’ll expand access to quality basic education – UBEC Executive Secretary

The Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission, Aisha Garba, has reiterated her commitment to expand access to quality education and out of school children.
She disclosed this during a stakeholder visit to Nassarawa State.
During the visit, Mrs Garba met with Governor Abdullahi Sule, Commissioner for Education Dr John Mamman, and the SUBEB Executive Chairman Musa Muhammad Danazumi
Mrs Garba assured the governor of her commitment to delivering her responsibilities towards meeting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
“I met with the education stakeholders to reinforce my efforts of expanding quality education and addressing the challenge of the out of school children.”
“I’m happy that the governor has a strong interest in the educational sector more especially basic education through school construction, renovations, teacher renovations, and other key interventions,” she said.
