We’ll enforce Court order confining protesters – Police

The Police have vowed to enforce the court order restricting protests to designated areas during the planned nationwide protests.

Daily Trust reports that some aggrieved Nigerians, many of them young people, have called for demonstrations from August 1 over soaring costs.

Despite efforts by the government, the protesters vowed to express their democratic rights.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, held a meeting with some of the organisers where he called for confined protests but they rejected that.

But some hours to the scheduled protest, different states obtained orders confining the protesters to specific venues.

Kwara, Ogun, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) all got court backing limiting protesters to venues.

Reacting to this, Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the order would be enforced in the state.

“The command is in receipt of an order from a court of competent jurisdiction restricting peaceful public protest, rallies, procession and meetings to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road, Ojota Lagos and Peace Park, Ketu, Lagos from 8 am to 6 pm on 1st – 10th August, 2024.

“The Nigeria Police Force, as a law enforcement agency, shall duly enforce this order.

“To this end, the command hereby assures everyone willing to join in the proposed protests that maximum security will be provided at the indicated locations.”

The police urged protesters to abide by the security arrangements to ensure zero breakdown of law and order and prevent the protests from being hijacked.

Residents were also urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station as CP Fayoade has reassured peace-loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

Hundeyin said the command will not allow any person or group to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, including the right to freedom of movement and dignity.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has assured Lagosians that the Command has emplaced necessary measures to ensure safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

“This assurance has become imperative following news making the rounds about nationwide protests billed to start on Thursday, August 1, 2024, an action capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing free flow of traffic,” the statement read.