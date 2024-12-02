We’ll enact law for Benue South to produce gov — Sen. Moro

Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), has rekindled the hope of the Idoma people in his senatorial zone of the possibility of producing the governor of the state in future elections.

There has been agitation for power shift to the zone to break the jinx where the Idoma only take the deputy governorship slot while the Tiv people who are the majority clinch the state’s number one position.

Moro re-echoed that the agitation was achievable despite the failure of the zone to produce a governor in the 2023 election.

Speaking at a grand reception in honour of prominent Zone ‘C’ personalities, Moro said a bill for the rotation of governorship among senatorial zones was before the Senate, adding that it would pave the way for Idoma sons to clinch the position of Benue governor in future elections if passed into law.

Meanwhile, Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM), a sociopolitical group founded to advance the causes of Benue Zone ‘C’, has called for an inclusive governance and equitable representation in the state.

The national coordinator, AVM Monday Morgan (rtd) said this in Abuja at a grand reception to honour illustrious sons and daughters of Benue Zone ‘C.’

He said the reception was not only to celebrate the achievements of awardees but also to reaffirm the commitment of Benue South to the cause of inclusive governance and equitable representation in Benue State.