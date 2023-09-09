We’ll demolish Awka to build befitting state capital – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has said his administration will demolish many properties in the state capital to build a state capital of people’s…

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has said his administration will demolish many properties in the state capital to build a state capital of people’s dream.

Soludo stated this on Saturday after participating in the monthly Solution Walk For Healthy Living held at the Anambra State stadium in Awka.

According to Soludo, after the demolition of some properties, Awka will be built to the status of a real state capital every body would be proud.

“Those living in Awka, we will demolish Awka and build a befitting capital for us. We will also build fly over across the high way in Awka.

“Awka will be the real capital and by next year, when Anambra state will be 33 years, the governor of the state, for the first time will live in Awka, in the government house,” he stated.

Soludo also stated that “every kobo” the state government under him generate would be judiciously used to build sustainable development for the good of the people.

According to him, he is very passionate on building sustainable human capital development.

The governor urged youths to work hard to earn a decent living. He also urged youths undergoing training in the state government’s ongoing “one youth two skills programme” to take the training seriously, saying it could be their breakthrough in life

According to him, the government under him is determined to impact positively on the lives of the youths and the people of the state.

