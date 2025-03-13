We’ll defend Gov Fubara – Ijaw groups

More groups are voicing out their anger over the alleged plans to use the Rivers State House of Assembly to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The latest group, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), yesterday, asked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to allow Governor Fubara to concentrate on leading Rivers State to prosperity while at the same time advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the former governor to order.

Speaking on Wednesday with News Night on Arise Television, the President of INC, Professor Benjamin Okaba, said something urgent must be done by the federal government to avert disaster.

He spoke in the wake of a stalemate after Governor Fubara was denied access to the Rivers State House of Assembly complex to present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers who are loyal to Wike.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Fubara is of Ijaw ethnic group.

Professor Okaba said: “President Tinubu has the choice of choosing between Wike and Ijaw Nation. Let him be encouraging him (Wike) to mess up himself in public.

“Let him encourage him to be insulting people. But should the otherwise happen, they should not hold the leadership of Ijaw nation responsible. So far he wants as many structures as possible to fall and die with him, we shall help him.

“He is frustrated and becoming so desperate because the political economy of Rivers State is slipping off; he will not win. Wike will not win; government is not about individuals. One person cannot be more powerful than an institution. That is the statement we are making.

“We have not seen any error or crime committed by the governor. And as a true son of Ijaw nation, the INC shall apply every legitimate effort to support and defend our own,” he said.

There are fears in many quarters that the crisis in Rivers State has the potential to obstruct the peace in the oil rich state, the Niger Delta and by extension, Nigeria as a whole.

Also on Wednesday, an elder statesman and member of the Rivers State Elders and Leaders Forum, Anabs Sara-Igbehas, condemned the action of lawmakers of the Rivers Assembly for denying Fubara access to present the state budget to them.

Sara-Igbe, who is the pioneer spokesman for the Pan Niger Delta Forum, described the action of the lawmakers as provocative and an insult to Rivers people.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Sara-Igbe, who is the National Chairman of South South Elders Forum, said denying the governor access to the Assembly complex was not an insult to Fubara as a person, but to the people of Rivers State.

He said, “The governor was elected by millions of Rivers people. As the chief executive officer of the state, he has unhindered access to all the facilities within the state. Blocking him from entering the complex is a direct insult and embarrassment to the people of Rivers state.

“It is now very clear that the governor is ready for peace. But these people are not ready for peace.

Sara-Igbe further said that Fubara has always wanted peace; hence on the advice of President Bola Tinubu, he withdrew the case he had against the lawmakers last year even when they refused to withdraw theirs.

On the comment by Wike, who during a media chat on Wednesday morning said Fubara can be impeached and “heaven will not fall”, the elder statesman reminded that pouring insults on the Ijaw people will not help the former governor and the current political situation in the state.

“He should remember that during the time of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, the production rate of crude dropped drastically from 2.4million barrels per day to a paltry 700,000bpd until the elders of the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta pleaded with the various militant groups including the Avengers, movement for the emancipation of the Niger Delta, among others to stay action.

“The nation’s economy today is at a sad point. We don’t want anything to happen to the crude oil production. The minister should be mindful of his utterances. While we plead for all parties in the crisis to follow the path of peace, we all should also mind what we say per time,” he said.

Wike had also dismissed the group, saying it is not a major ethnic entity in the Niger Delta region.

Daily Trust recalled that last week, leaders of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) also warned that they will resist any forceful attempt to remove Fubara from office.

The group said that should those threatening impeachment against Fubara carry out their threat, the youths of Ijaw nation will be left with no other options than to shut down all the flow stations in the Niger Delta.

President of IYC, Theophilus Alaye, in a statement, said those threatening impeachment against Fubara should be careful because any forceful attempt to remove him from office will be resisted.

He also warned that it was the fierce quest of the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN) to take over opposition controlled states that led to the military take-over in 1983.

Alaye urged the Tinubu government not to create situations that would destroy the current democratic experience.

Position of Rivers in Nigeria’s economy

Daily Trust reports that Rivers State is one of Nigeria’s top oil-producing states, playing a crucial role in the country’s petroleum industry. It is home to major oil fields and facilities operated by international and local oil companies, including Shell, TotalEnergies, Agip, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

Rivers State consistently ranks among the top oil-producing states in Nigeria. The state hosts the Port Harcourt Refinery, one of Nigeria’s major refineries.

The state also has key export terminals, including the Bonny Oil & Gas Terminal, which is one of Nigeria’s largest crude export hubs. It also hosts the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) plant in Bonny Island, which is crucial for the country’s gas exports.

Also, the oil industry in Rivers State provides jobs and drives economic activities.

“It will be suicidal for the federal government to allow Rivers State to go in flames politically,” said Abdullahi Aliyu, who works with one of the oil majors.

“Any crisis in Rivers will have enormous negative consequences on oil production, and by extension revenue generation. This will have adverse effect on the whole of Nigeria,” he said.

How Assembly shut gate on governor

Daily Trust reports that the political crisis in Rivers State escalated on Wednesday when Fubara was barred from entering the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, where he had gone to present the 2025 appropriation bill.

Recall that the Supreme Court recently reinstated the Martin Amaewhule-led leadership of the Assembly, dismissing Fubara’s appeal challenging the legitimacy of 27 lawmakers. Following the judgment, the Assembly, loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to submit the 2025 budget.

However, when Fubara arrived at the temporary assembly complex on Port Harcourt-Aba Road, he found the gates locked. Assembly sources claimed the governor did not officially inform lawmakers of his visit despite a leaked letter dated March 11 informing the lawmakers of the visit.

Speaking to journalists, Fubara accused Speaker Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him, stating that calls to the lawmaker went unanswered.

“Before my arrival here, I made several attempts to speak to the speaker. I also sent a letter transmitted for this particular invitation. Unfortunately, at the gate, you can see that the place is completely sealed, and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today,” Fubara said.

The governor insisted his actions were in the public’s interest, adding, “The reason why we are doing this, I have always said, is in the interest of our people, which is the most important thing. I don’t think there is anything to worry about. I expect to hear from them after today.

“I still believe, maybe, they might be instructed later. If they are instructed, I’m still ready to come any day to get this particular issue sorted out,” the governor said.

Amaewhule reconvenes house, calls for EFCC probe of RSIEC boss

Soon after Fubara left the Assembly premises, Speaker Amaewhule reconvened the House, where lawmakers resolved to call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli, Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), over the commission’s financial activities.

Speaking on the motion, Amaewhule cited Section 128 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the House to investigate any person, ministry, department, or agency within its legislative jurisdiction. The House, thereafter, voted in favour of the motion, adopting all its prayers.

We’ll respond soon, says PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said yesterday that it was closely monitoring the political crisis in Rivers State as impeachment threats against Governor Siminalayi Fubara intensify.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, told Daily Trust on Wednesday that the party would respond to developments at the appropriate time.

Speaking on the Rivers State House of Assembly’s decision to bar Fubara from entering the complex, Ologunagba said he needed to gather all the facts before commenting.

“I don’t have the whole information about what happened yet. When I have the facts, I will speak with you. As the situation develops, we will get the facts and respond as a party. We will not shy away from that,” he said.

Ologunagba emphasised the PDP’s support for Fubara, describing him as a governor who is “doing a good job.”

“Our party is solidly with the governor because he is doing a good job, and we are one united party,” he added.

Legal expert: Only compromise can resolve deadlock

A legal expert, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, said the governor’s visit to the assembly when the lawmakers were yet to respond to his request to visit could be interpreted as a breach in protocol.

“I don’t think it was a good move for the governor to have visited the Assembly when the lawmakers had not responded to his request. Under our system, a governor does not just walk into the Assembly unless it is for specific constitutional duties like the budget presentation,” Obono-Obla said.

He urged Fubara to prioritise reconciliation and extend an olive branch to his political adversaries.

“The governor, as the chief executive, has a duty to extend an olive branch to his antagonists and work towards peace. In the course of this crisis, he has made some mistakes and even constitutional infractions. He should explore ways to mend fences and find a compromise with the legislature,” he added.

Assembly must balance legal advantage with political wisdom – SAN

Similarly, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Salman Jawondo, cautioned the pro-Wike lawmakers against overplaying their legal advantage, warning that their Supreme Court victory could become a political liability.

“The threat of impeachment against Governor Fubara is not an easy option. They need the endorsement or input of the state attorney general, and they also require cooperation from the judiciary,” Jawondo said.

He argued that Fubara’s strategy of positioning himself as a victim of political persecution is gaining public sympathy.