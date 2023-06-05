We’ll conduct free, fair LG polls — Yobe electoral commission

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission has promised to conduct free, fair and credible local government elections slated for November 25, this year. Chairman…

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission has promised to conduct free, fair and credible local government elections slated for November 25, this year.

Chairman of the commission, Dr Mamman Muhammad, gave the assurance at the weekend while interacting with newsmen in Damaturu.

He said the commission had secured the approval of Governor Mai Mala Buni to conduct the elections for the 17 LGAs and 178 wards in the state.

He further said, “This is in consonance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Our pressmen and women will ensure full dissemination of the information to the electorate in Yobe State.

“The political parties will be issued with election guidelines to enable them to fill in suitable candidates of quality repute and substance which will yield good governance at the grassroots level.”

He, therefore, called on security agencies and stakeholders to give maximum support and corporation towards the success of the elections.

