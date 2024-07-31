We’ll be eating while you are out there, Akpabio taunts protesters

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has taunted those calling for demonstration over the economic hardship in the country. According to him, those interested in the protest…

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has taunted those calling for demonstration over the economic hardship in the country.

According to him, those interested in the protest can go ahead “but let us be there eating”.

Akpabio spoke at an event organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday in Rivers state.

His comment is coming on the heels of a planned nationwide protest by some Nigerians to demand economic and political reforms.

Inspection General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, met with some of the organisers on Tuesday in Abuja, appealing to them for virtual protest but they insisted on going to the streets.

However, during the NDDC event, Akpabio said he was not interested in any “regime change”.

“All of us feel the impact of what is happening now. But we are aware it will be for a short while. MD, I want to thank you for what you said. You said we are not interested in regime change, let us own this government.

“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be there eating — I must thank the Niger Delta”, he added.

He said “we acknowledge the fact that the impact of oil and gas activities in our region has done immeasurable damage to our people.”

The national assembly, he assured, is ready to help with legislation to curb oil spillage and environmental pollution in the region.

“The specific issues faced by the Niger Delta must be contained in that communique because we are going to make it available to Mr President,” he said.

“The ones that need legislation will come to us, the ones that need intervention will go to NDDC, the ones that need more money will go to the president and commander-in-chief and I assure that those issues will be addressed”, he submitted.

The National Assembly under Akpabio’s leadership has fixed an emergency session for the eve of the protest.