Welder making call while driving killed my brother, witness tells court

A businessman, Daniel Micheal, on Monday, told a Gwagwalada area court in the FCT how a welder, Nasiru Vincent, allegedly killed his brother while driving and making a call on his cell phone.

The police charged Vincent with causing death through reckless and dangerous driving, which he pleaded not guilty to.

Michael made the allegation while being led in evidence by the prosecutor, Abdullahi Tanko.

Michael told the court that the incident happened in front of his shop in Kuje Area Council at about 9am on July 27, 2022.

He said that his brother, Emmanuel, was a passenger on a commercial motorcycle.

He said, “The defendant was on a call when he hit them from behind and they fell. The motorcyclist was able to stand up but Emmanuel could no,” adding that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) took Emmanuel to the Kuje General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The defence counsel, C. E. Ojotule, asked the witness if he witnessed the accident himself.

The witness said it happened in front of his shop.

The Judge, Abdullahi Abdulkarim, adjourned to April 27. (NAN)