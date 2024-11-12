Welcoming Donald J Trump, the comeback kid

I lived my entire abroad life avoiding women. If you promise not to tell my pastor, I will confess to you that I love women. Let me shock you a little by saying that I was born by a woman, the very best of that gender. When it came to choosing a life partner, I married my university sweetheart and together we have raised two sweet girls and a boy. We proudly answer grandparents to two kids one of who is a Queen. Please don’t blame me.

Mother raised me to respect women. But I was already an adult when Iron Mike Tyson was sent to jail for what he taught was a consensual liaison. With all his raw talents, Tyson is on a suicide mission trying to return to the ring to reclaim his lost glory. Lately, other powerful men like Bill Cosby were brought down by crimes they probably had forgotten ever happened. Not all the money and influence that the entertainment world offers prevented Harvey Weinstein from going down. On his way to the abyss, he divested a British prince of his royal rights and privileges. Then comes the entertainment mogul – P Diddy.

In Canada, it is well known that men’s rights come fourth on the scale, after women, children and pets. If there is one modern man who would not subscribe to the ditty that the fear of and/or respect of women is the beginning of wisdom, that man would be the acclaimed winner of the November 5 presidential elections in the United States of America, Donald J Trump. Five years ago, he was the 45th President, and in January, he would become the 47th President of the United States of America.

SPONSOR AD

When it comes to taking women’s rights and bodies for granted, the new American president is only beaten by the rave of the moment, Baltasar Ebang Engonga. Even then, Engonga must bow to Trump’s incredible stroke of luck. For while most of the men mentioned supra are paying the ultimate price for their crimes, and Engonga is in detention, Donald Trump is counting down the days remaining to his second inauguration as the US President. Supposedly powerful men and women of proven integrity are queueing up at his doorsteps hoping to make it into his cabinet.

With 18 women having accused him of molestation, with one gagged by a court settlement, Trump is not known to treat women or anyone that stands up to him with kindness. Aside the infamous voice note in which he confessed to grabbing women by their curves and kissing them without their consent, Trump has been married three times, sired five children with 10 young children addressing him as grandpa.

Hilary Rodham Clinton, former secretary of state and presidential contender must have thought she had seen it all – a youthful husband known for his own dalliances, a lawyer and accomplished politician in her rights; however, when she confronted Donald J Trump as a contender in a presidential debate; it took all her nerves not to collapse on stage in sheer shock and exasperation at the disrespect she suffered.

So, when Trump became the unchallenged candidate of the Republican Party early this year and agreed to a debate with incumbent Joe Biden, he sent the most powerful man in the

world to early retirement with his verbal attacks.

Things looked no different when the Democrats switched from Biden to steely ex-prosecutor Kamala Harris as replacement. Trump wasted no time drawing from his arsenal of expletives. In one shocking campaign clip, he said Joe Biden became mentally unstable in the White House while Kamala was born that way! It was a rhetoric that shocked the world but not enough to throw away the rabid misogynist crowd that ignores or perhaps savour the uncouth verbiage of their icon.

With such rhetoric, Trump succeeded in convincing 51 per cent of American voters not only to return him to the White House, but to give him unchallenged authority in the Senate and a comfortable lead in the House of Representatives. In January when Trump gets the codes to America’s nuclear arsenal, he would be running the government almost unchallenged.

Projections are scary for a man with such level of unpredictability being invested with such absolute power. Trump idolises leaders the democratic world loves to classify as despots and in fairness, he often gets his way with them. In spite of this, the American electorate sees a man who would secure greater purchasing power for the dollar, respect for their country and its position in the world and sweep their overcrowded streets clean of the overflowing migrants that he calls criminals. They expect him to stop the senseless wastage of American money and arsenal in pursuit of the senseless war in Ukraine. They hope he prevails on his friend, Benyamin Netanyahu to halt the carnage in the Middle East.

At the domestic front, Trump’s supporters are looking forward to his promise to end gender affirmation treatments for children below the age of consent and the shutting down of all transgender conveniences as well as abortion rights to women who should know what to do in order not to get pregnant in the first place.

Those who think that the law is no respecter of persons may have to make exceptions for this comeback kid. He dodged the draft without consequences, cooked the books to evade the tax dragnet of the powerful Internal Revenue Agency, for businesses that his enemies sometimes dub as sneaky and shady. He had predicted long before anyone paid any attention that he would pitch tent with the Republican Party because its members were dumb. Not only has he lived up to that promise, he has hijacked the party and renamed it – Make America Great Again, i.e. the MAGA party.

While his opponents tremble as to his proclivities as a lose canon, his supporters pine on his promise to make America great again. If luck was a human, it would probably be named Donald J Trump. With several criminal cases still hanging on his neck, the world watches if the incoming American president would do the impossible by pardoning himself of the convictions on his head by the courts. They know that if that happens, the heavens would not fall, for a leader in total control of the legislature as well as higher members of the Supreme Court.

After all, five years ago, he had rallied his ‘boys’ to take over the seat of American democracy. If this comeback kid is good for America, he might be the best candidate to ending the senseless slide to global anarchy and the harbinger of a world free of war and healing from the financial burden imposed by the effects of Covid19. He might even parge the foundations of the broken walls of peace and build on it, the blocks of prosperity even if political rhetoric loses its finesse. They hope that this comeback kid parodies the Psalmist’s saying – I am a man of war, but when I speak, the world makes peace! For all our sakes, they had better be right.