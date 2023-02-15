Weather: Kogi cashew producers bemoan low yields

Cashew farmers in Kogi State, particularly those from the eastern part of the state, are groaning under the burden of nature-induced low yields this cropping…

This was disclosed on Tuesday at Ajaka, the headquarters of IgalaMela/Odolu LGA by a cashew farmer and marketer, Mr Atabo Godwin, during a brief interview with our correspondent.

He said nature did not favour them this year, as most cashew trees’ flowers dried up due to a condition brought on by bad weather.

The cashew farmer, who said he has been in the business for years, added that most of them have suffered losses because of a weather phenomenon this season.

He said hope was high early in December last year as the flowering of cashew trees was blooming, but suddenly that changed, causing the trees not to produce fruits as usual.

“Some of us bought cashew plants for three to four years from the original farmers, but we have suffered losses as the trees refused to produce.

“The fruits are scanty and dry, compared to the previous years’ yields. We have given the necessary treatment as usual, so we can only attribute this situation to unfavourable weather,” he said.

In the same vein, a marketer of the products, Mr Jeremiah Maha from Idah, said for about two years now, the cashew yield in the area has reduced drastically owing to climate change.

He said: “I used to buy and stock bags of the products every cropping season for years now. But in the last two years, the yield has dropped. With the look of things, even last year, which we thought was about the worst for us, may be better off at the end of the day.

“I have gone round to renew market transactions with my customers, but they are telling me the same story of low flourishing and yields this year.”

“The flowers just withered off, and most of the trees are just blooming with leaves, though we had applied the necessary chemicals and treatment.”

The permanent secretary at the state Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Sanni Abdul Ganiyu Ahuni, said the phenomenon has nothing to do with the effect of last year’s erosion, as it was being attributed to by many farmers.

He said the erosion only affected plantations within the flood zone, which was minimal, as much of the cultivation of cashew was in the plain areas.

The perm-sec added that it might be occasioned by the fluctuating weather, which is a global issue, and promised to take up the matter toward ensuring improvement in the next cropping season.