Weakness of opposition poses threat to democracy – ADC 

    By aba Martins 
National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Okey Nwosu, has lamented the economic and security situation in the country, tackling  the opposition for failing to come together with a credible alternative. 
Addressing members of the party, supporters and other stakeholders at the official Launch of Digital Political Academy of the ADC at its Global Campus, Abuja on Thursday, the Chairman said with the prevailing situation in the country, Nigerians are looking up to the opposition to close ranks.
He said the state of the opposition has exposed the people to greater harm.
He said, “The state of the nation, worsening economy and security situation under the APC should challenge all opposition parties. The signal, from the Edo and Ondo elections and the human right abuse, show the weakness of the opposition. The weakness of the opposition threatens our democracy, the nation, and expose our citizens to great harm.
“For the many families who cannot feed and poverty ravished, for our unemployed graduates, the opposition must stand up to be counted. Our Party ADC and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) are committed to building a virile opposition and are standing firm together on Justice,” he said.
The Chairman who called on the federal authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Dele Farotimi, human Rights lawyer, called for “his immediate release and also asked the authorities to call their operatives to order.
“Institutions are being desecrated; Citizen Right are being trampled upon. All this must Stop.”
Nwosu said the Digital Political Academy initiative was designed to foster “an informed and engaged citizenry, equipped with the knowledge and critical thinking skills necessary to drive positive change in our society.
“The Digital Political Academy is dedicated to creating awareness and promoting enlightenment among both incoming politicians and the general public. Our mission is to empower citizens with the tools and resources necessary to interrogate policies, hold politicians accountable, and make informed decisions at the polls.”

