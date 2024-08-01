We won’t tolerate violence, govs warn protesters

IGP puts CPs on red alert

Court restricts protesters to Abuja stadium

Governors Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) have warned protesters that they would not entertain any form of violence during the hunger demonstration starting today nationwide.

Yusuf, while addressing business, traditional and religious leaders on Wednesday, urged those “who wish to exercise their right to protest to refrain from engaging in any behaviour that could be exploited by agents of destruction.

Governor Oyebanji said Nigerians cannot afford “another massive destruction of our economic base” as witnessed during the #EndSARS protest.

In a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, the governor appealed to the residents of the state not to fall into the agenda of individuals “who might just be interested in wreaking havoc while pretending to be fighting for the interest of ordinary people.”

Sanwo-Olu in an address on Wednesday at his office in Alausa, said elements with sinister tendencies who may want to exploit the demonstration to execute their plans would be dealt with according to the law.

He said the protest would not make the country’s challenges disappear in 10 days but would rather roll back the modest gains made in different sectors.

Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, said there is credible information that some mercenaries and thugs have been hired from outside, in the guise of protest, to destroy valuable infrastructure assets in the state.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed said urgent efforts must be taken to meet the demands of the #EndBadGovernance protesters, saying “Most of the things they said are true and genuine; there is a lot of anger and hunger in the country.”

The Plateau State government said embarking on the protest would rather incur more hardship in the country.

An FCT High Court has restricted participants in the proposed #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja to the MKO Abiola Stadium, also known as the National Stadium.

Justice Sylvanus Chinedu Oriji gave the order on Wednesday while ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The FCT minister had sought an order of interim injunction restraining leaders of protesting groups from gathering or parading themselves along any roadway, streets, offices and public premises within the FCT between August 1 to August 10, or any other day thereafter, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Similarly, an Ogun State High Court on Wednesday restricted protesters to four locations in the state.

The locations are: MKO Stadium, Abeokuta; Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota; Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu; and Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

Also in Kwara State, a court has ordered organisers of the August 1 protest in the state to restrict themselves to the Metropolitan Square in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday put all the commissioners of police across 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory as well as other tactical commanders on red alert over the nationwide protest.

Egbetokun also disclosed that the police force has only arrested those who openly called for violence during the demonstration billed to begin on Thursday, insisting that the force will not tolerate violence in any form.

The police chief, who stated this at the Force Headquarters when he addressed a virtual conference with senior police officers from across the country, said they are ready to ensure no part of the country witnesses any mayhem.

He told the senior officers that focusing on critical issues of preparedness, deployment and the maintenance of law and order during the planned nationwide protest in the country should not be taken with levity.

Stressing the critical role of the police in maintaining law and order, the IGP reminded senior officers of their duty to uphold the rule of law, and police with the highest level of integrity.

The top cop also emphasised that while peaceful demonstrations are a democratic right, the police must be vigilant to prevent any group from hijacking such events to incite violence.

We’ll treat any protester wielding weapon as criminal – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Plateau Command, says it will treat anyone wielding a weapon as a criminal during the planned nationwide protest.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Alexander Barunde, stated this while addressing officers and men of the command on Wednesday in Jos.

Barunde, who expressed the rights of citizens to protest against government policies, however, called on the organisers not to give room for mischief makers to unleash anarchy on society.

The security agencies also deployed thousands of their officers in Katsina, Lagos, Abuja, Ekiti, Gombe, Kaduna and other states. The officers were seen patrolling strategic locations in a show of force to maintain law and order.

Lagos State Police Command said it would enforce a court order restricting protesters to certain locations within the state from 8am to 6pm.

The police in Edo State said they would protect and support peaceful demonstrators with sachet water and sweets.

First Lady meets governors’ wives, urges caution

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has appealed to promoters of the nationwide protest to reconsider their action, saying it has the potential to harm Nigerians, especially the vulnerable.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with wives of state governors and Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) coordinators, at the Presidential Villa, the first lady urged them to consider the welfare of Nigerians who are already facing challenges.

“If they’re trying to be destructive, it’s left between them and the law, but I pray that they would reconsider and then don’t make life difficult for those who are still having quite a challenging life,” she said.

Meanwhile, more groups, including the Niger Delta ex-agitators, Igbos residing in the North, youth and student groups in Bayelsa, Osun and other states, the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) and Arewa communities in Lagos and Ogun, have withdrawn from the protest.

The Director-General of the Confederation of APC Support Groups, Prof Kailani Muhammad, has also appealed to the organisers to eschew bitterness and embrace dialogue with the government to address their demands.

At a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, Kailani urged President Bola Tinubu’s government to urgently assemble a think-tank, comprising three members from each geopolitical zone, to aid in government’s policy formulation and implementation.

