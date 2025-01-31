We won’t allow you disrupt Nigeria’s stability, Matawalle cautions Amaechi

The Federal Government has accused former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of attempting to manipulate Nigerian youths into chaos.

Reacting to the speech of Amaechi at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, warned the former minister to guard his utterances.

Amaechi had said Nigerian politicians must “steal, maim, and kill” to remain in power, charging the youths to galvanise and take power.

“None of you here seated can defend the votes. If you have complained, complain, Nigerians have been clapping for you. The only way Ibrahim Shekarau became governor was because people lined up.”

“It happened in Ghana before the election of the last president. Two days, a lot of us were called to intervene. But why did they do that? The people were ready to die. You are talking and abusing everybody. Nobody has power and will give it to you — not even me. If you want a pastor as president, go and get one.

“The politician is there in Nigeria to steal, maim, and kill to remain in power. If you think Tinubu will give it to you, you are wasting your time,” he had said.

Responding in a statement released on his behalf by the Director, Press & Public Relations in the Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, Matawalle described Amaechi’s comment as reckless and inciting.

Matawalle added that the assertion attributed to Amaechi not only insults the intelligence of Nigerians, but dangerously seeks to radicalize the youth and destabilize the peace and security of the nation.

He cautioned against any attempt to mislead young Nigerians with a warped narrative of violence and anarchy.

Matawalle said: “It is both reckless and dangerous for a former public office holder to make such inflammatory remarks. At a time when the government is working tirelessly to consolidate national unity and security, no responsible leader should be fanning the flames of violence and political unrest.

“Let me make it clear: the security agencies are on high alert. Any individual or group found inciting violence or attempting to destabilize this nation will face the full force of the law. We will not tolerate any form of subversive rhetoric that seeks to undermine national unity or incite lawlessness.

“His commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation is unwavering. Having experienced both military rule and democratic governance, he would never undermine the very democracy he has fought to uphold.

“Amaechi and others who think they can manipulate our youth into chaos should rethink their actions. This government will not fold its arms and allow any individual to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria.”