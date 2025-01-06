We will win presidency, more states in 2027 – PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party is working hard to win presidential election and more governorship slots in the 2027 general elections.

The party’s NWC members stated this yesterday during a visit to the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, at his country home, Sampou, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

Speaking on behalf of the NWC, the National Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Yayare, said Nigerians will return PDP to power due to the avalanche of challenges bedevilled the country including hunger and high level of poverty in the country.

He said, “If it (PDP) does not take over the leadership of the country, it could be the end of democracy in Nigeria. Nothing stops the PDP from producing the president and the vice president in 2027. The cry of hunger and poverty is too much in the land.

“The 36 states of Nigeria are yearning for the return of PDP. The APC cannot go out to campaign because they will be stoned. Nigeria is in your hands. We need your support to salvage Nigeria.”

But reacting, the APC Director of Publicity, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, said Nigerians will overwhelmingly vote for the APC to retain power because dividends of democracy would be felt in the country before the next general election.