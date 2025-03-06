✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Business | Top Story

We will support our banks to expand, excel globally – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday performed the ground breaking ceremony of a new 43-storey edifice Head Office of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) declaring that his administration is working assiduously to create a system that is sustainable and globally competitive for Nigerian banks and other financial institutions to thrive.

Tinubu also vowed to create the enabling environment for banks to excel and expand beyond the shores of Nigeria.  

Represented by Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, Tinubu lauded First Bank’s legacy of innovation and adaptability.

The new state-of-the-art headquarters of FBN located at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos State when completed would be the tallest building in Nigeria which will stand at 252 meters and 115,000 square meters of built-up space.

Tinubu stated that his administration is working to create an enabling environment for businesses to flourish, saying banks play a critical role in driving the economy of any nation.

 

