We will sanction members who indulged in anti-party activities – Yobe APC

The Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to punish its members who engaged in anti-party activities during the recently conducted general elections.

The state’s Chairman of the party, Hon Muhammad Gadaka, who disclosed this yesterday during a meeting with the 17 LGA chairmen and secretaries of the party, said that Governor Mai Mala Buni and other stakeholders were disturbed by the activities of saboteurs who worked against the success of the party in the elections.

He noted that whoever was found to have sabotaged the party would be sanctioned accordingly.

Gadaka, therefore, urged the party’s LGAs’ leadership to critically look into the allegations levelled against some of the members of the party and bring forward the names of those who had been involved in anti-party activities during the elections.

He explained that the party was ever-ready to entertain complaints on those working against the interest of the APC in Yobe State, and commended those who stood firm to ensure the success of the party in the state.

