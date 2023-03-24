We will deal with aggrieved politicians instigating crises – Kaduna gov’t

The Kaduna State government has said it is in receipt of credible intelligence reports revealing plans by some aggrieved politicians to sponsor and instigate their…

The Kaduna State government has said it is in receipt of credible intelligence reports revealing plans by some aggrieved politicians to sponsor and instigate their followers towards unruly public actions in the, saying it would deal decisively with such politicians.

This followed the outcome of the March 18, governorship poll in the state which saw the candidate of the ruling APC, Sani Uba, as winner.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Part of the statement reads: “’In view of these reports, the government continues to monitor the situation closely in tandem with security agencies.

“It must be emphasised that persons or groups who engage in actions which could lead to civil unrest, threat to life and destruction of property will not be spared as the full weight of the law will be applied accordingly.”

He noted that the suspension of street protests or processions remained in place in the overall public interest across the state.

Aruwan urged parents, guardians and community leaders to educate their wards against being used by persons who sought to prey on vulnerable emotions and volatile atmosphere to generate chaos.