We weren’t involved In NLC headquarters’ raid – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it not involved in the raid of the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) located in the Central Business District area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Daily Trust had reported that masked security operatives suspected to be from the DSS on Wednesday stormed and raided the headquarters NLC over allegations that members of the organised labour sponsored the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Some labour leaders, who spoke to Daily Trust in separate interviews Wednesday night, said people in the building had left for their various residence when the operatives stormed the building.

One of the labour leaders said he spoke to a private security guard attached to building on phone and confirmed that the masked operatives with assorted rifles stormed the building at about 10pm.

He said the guard told him that the operatives went directly to the 10th floor of the building where the office of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero is located.

The official added the guard confided in him that the masked operatives later came back to second floor where some offices belonging to NLC are located.

But reacting to Daily Trust’s enquiry, the spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, specifically said it did not carry out operation on the building neither its operatives were present within the premises.

“Good morning dear friends. Pls kindly note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja,” Afunanya said in a terse response to Correspondent’s enquiry.

Daily Trust reports that hundreds of Nigerians had on Thursday August 1 hit the streets in some states and the Federal Capital Territory to protest against rising cost of living in the country.

However, the protest took a different dimension when some persons started calling for regime change.

Russian flag was flown in different parts of the country, forcing President Bola Tinubu to summon heads of security agencies to Aso Rock, where he ordered them to crackdown on those threatening democracy in Nigeria.