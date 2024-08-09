‘We were targeting a criminal’, Police speak on Labour House invasion

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has given a reason for its search operation at Labour House, headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.…

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has given a reason for its search operation at Labour House, headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja.

Daily Trust had reported how masked policemen in black shirts stormed Labour House on Wednesday night.

The officers who reportedly said they were in search of sponsors of the #EndBadGovernance protest were said to have carted away books and some other items.

The NLC which described the act as condemnable had given the police an ultimatum to return the books.

In a statement on Friday, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Spokesperson, said the NLC was not the target of the operation but an individual who a shop within Labour House for his “criminal” activities.

“Detectives, armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building.”

“This well-coordinated, lawful operation was solely aimed at apprehending the prime suspect—a foreign national implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.

“We emphasise that this operation had no connection with the NLC, its Secretariat, staff, or leadership. The NLC Secretariat was not the focus of the operation, which was targeted at a rented shop within the building used by the suspect as a front for his criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force seeks the cooperation and support of the NLC leadership as we continue this investigation, which is vital to safeguarding our nation.

“The high-profile nature of the suspect poses a significant security threat to Nigeria and other African nations, making this investigation crucial for the safety of all involved, including the NLC.”